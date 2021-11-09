A dentist is accused of raping a patient during tooth extraction and videotaping the assault.

A dentist has been charged with raping a female patient during a tooth extraction surgery. The doctor allegedly sedated the woman during the procedure, rendering her defenseless.

The incident occurred on Oct. 16 in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to NDTV. The victim, a 32-year-old woman from the Bareilly neighborhood, was suffering from a bad toothache and went to the dental clinic where the defendant, Dr. Ravendra, worked.

According to the victim, the dentist examined her and informed her that her tooth could no longer be salvaged and that she would have to undergo an extraction surgery.

She went home thereafter, but the dentist called her back to the clinic a few hours later. The woman observed the clinic was empty and the blinds were drawn when she arrived. Despite her concerns, she had faith in the dentist. He then allegedly gave her an injection that knocked her out.

According to the lawsuit, when the woman awoke a few hours later, her clothes were in disarray. She realized she had been abused and confronted the dentist about it. The dentist then revealed that he had videotaped the rape and threatened to post it on social media if she notified anybody about it. According to the Deccan Herald, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

The woman remained silent for days, but her relatives could tell she was in a lot of pain. They interrogated her, and she eventually confessed to her husband about the assault. On Nov. 3, the couple decided to go to the police and file a complaint against the dentist.

The victim was sent to a medical checkup, which revealed she had been drugged and raped, according to police. After then, an investigation was initiated.

The dentist was apprehended on Sunday.

A dentist in Los Angeles was charged in June with sexually abusing nine female patients over a period of several years. Emad Fathy Moawad, a 50-year-old dentist, allegedly preyed on women from immigrant and low-income areas. After she was given anesthesia in 2017, one of the patients said Moawad “sexually abused, groped, and assaulted” her. She further claimed that the clinic personnel overheard her yelling at the dentist and accusing him of sexual assault. Moawad was charged with multiple counts of sexual battery by restraint and was released on over $2 million bail.