A dentist has issued a warning about a common tooth brushing blunder.

A dentist has issued a public service announcement on a common tooth brushing blunder.

Anna Peterson posted a video to TikTok advising people not to brush their teeth right after breakfast.

According to the hygiene expert, doing so can harm your teeth in the long run.

A dentist visit was three years in the making for a man.

“When you eat breakfast, your mouth becomes acidic,” she explained.

“When you brush your teeth after breakfast, you’re actually brushing the acid into the tooth, which takes away the enamel.”

People often wonder if they should clean their teeth before or after their first meal of the day.

The tooth whitening specialist, on the other hand, made it clear where she sits on the issue.

“Brushing your teeth before breakfast protects your teeth from anything you’re about to eat,” she continued.

The video has been viewed over 2.7 million times, and the dentist’s advice has definitely struck a chord with his fans.

“It’s astounding how many people have never realized that this is the better method to do it,” Gemma remarked as a dental nurse.

“I’ve always told people this,” Wilf said, “but it seemed like I was the only one.”

“So I’ve been doing it wrong my whole life,” Cecille wrote.

Others, though, maintained that brushing your teeth after breakfast was the preferable option.

“But I want to taste my meal, not peppermint-flavored eggs,” Xander explained.

“So what about that meal that will stick in your teeth and cause more problems later?” said another person.

The dentist added that those people may wash their teeth after breakfast if they were patient, but it would take some time.

“Waiting 30 minutes and then brushing would be fine,” she explained.