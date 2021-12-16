A dentist has been charged with stealing $8 million in COVID relief funds.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday that an Oregon dentist has been accused with misusing over $8 million in COVID-19 relief monies.

Salwan Adjaj, 43, of West Linn, Oregon, has been charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice. He allegedly “submitted dozens of fraudulent loan applications to the Small Business Administration (SBA) in an attempt to obtain funds through the Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.”

The CARES Act, which was signed into law in March 2020, offered financing for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Programs (EIDL) to assist businesses that were impacted by the epidemic.

According to the DOJ, Adjaj submitted EIDL applications using the names and employer identification numbers of fictitious businesses and provided “false information about the business start dates, number of employees, and locations, as well as the identities of the purported applicants and business owners.”

According to the DOJ, the SBA rejected most of Adjaj’s EIDL applications, but he “turned his focus to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF),” which provides aid to restaurants, bars, and other food-related companies during the pandemic.

“Adjaj was much more successful at stealing RRF funds than he was at stealing EIDL funds. Adjaj allegedly submitted three RRF applications in May 2021 for restaurants in Sarasota, Miami, and Daytona Beach, Florida “According to the Department of Justice.

“Adjaj’s RRF applications, like his bogus EIDL forms, featured fictitious business information and all identified his personal address as the firm mailing address. Adjaj’s RRF applications collectively resulted in approximately $8 million in illegal loan payouts “Added the department.

According to Portland television station KOIN, Adjaj’s dentistry license was suspended in 2020. The Oregon Board of Dentistry claims he ordered controlled narcotics “for personal use and distribution” and practiced while under the influence of a substance he wasn’t prescribed, according to the station.

On Thursday, Adjaj could not be reached for a remark. According to the Department of Justice, he was seized on Tuesday “after alleged pretrial release violations” and has been “ordered held awaiting further court proceedings.”

The alleged wire fraud case in Oregon comes as US prosecutors have filed many charges against people they claim improperly collected COVID-19 relief funding.

Federal prosecutors announced in October that a Georgia man had been charged with wire fraud after he allegedly lied about how he got the money. This is a condensed version of the information.