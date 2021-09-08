A Dementia-Affected Woman Was Roughly Arrested for $14 Theft and Was Awarded $3 Million.

After being roughly detained by local law enforcement in 2020, a 73-year-old lady with dementia will receive $3 million in a settlement from a Colorado community, officials said Wednesday.

Karen Garner was arrested after leaving a Loveland store without paying for roughly $14 in merchandise, according to the Associated Press.

During the arrest, Garner turned away from then-Officer Austin Hopp, according to body camera evidence. He then snatched Garner’s arm and yanked her to the floor.

According to a federal lawsuit filed by Garner, her shoulder was dislocated when Hopp forced her chained left arm forward into the bonnet of a patrol cruiser.

“I’m not doing anything,” Garner assured Hopp several times during the interaction. Sarah Schielke, Garner’s lawyer, noted in the video’s commentary that her client also suffers from sensory aphasia, which affects her capacity to verbally express and interpret others’ messages.

City Manager Steve Adams apologized to Garner and her family while announcing the $3 million settlement, which Schielke confirmed.

“The settlement with Karen Garner will help put an end to a tragic occurrence in our community, but it will not change the work we still have to do,” Adams said.

Garner’s lawyer and family are planning a press conference for Wednesday to discuss the settlement.

Hopp was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, at a court hearing last month to examine the evidence against him, Hopp’s lawyer, Jonathan Datz, contended that Hopp’s supervisors deemed his acts acceptable.

Datz’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

When Hopp had Garner pushed against the hood of his car, the body camera film reveals that she tried to turn back and said she was attempting to get home. “Are you finished?” he asked as he pushed her back against the car and slid her bent left arm up near her head, gripping it. Have you completed your task? We don’t participate in this game.”

According to Hopp’s arrest affidavit, investigators discovered that he fabricated reports to deceive his superiors and protect himself. In his initial report, he failed to disclose Garner’s shoulder ailment.

