A delivery problem with Royal Mail is costing a business owner hundreds of pounds.

The man, who did not want to be identified, claimed he runs an eBay business and relies on the postal service to deliver packages to consumers.

However, he said that due to shipping delays and disruptions, some items were taking 15 to 20 days to arrive, even when shipped first class, and that buyers were requesting refunds from eBay, which he claimed would honor that promise.

“Last Christmas, I lost over £900 on’missing mail,’ despite the fact that they had a Royal Mail tracking number,” he claimed.

“However, eBay would grant the refund because they were so late, leaving me with the charge.”

“I’ve just stopped this year.”