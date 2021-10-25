A delivery from a’struggling’ tavern blew a sick woman away.

Staff at a Merseyside pub have been praised as heroes for ensuring an ill woman got her roast meal.

Lyn Breakwell, from Bootle, was hospitalized for four weeks when her heart stopped working.

She was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and claims to be still sick.

In July, Lyn entered a Facebook competition in which she had to nominate someone who had done a lot for the community.

Anyone who nominated was entered into a prize drawing.

“I nominated the L30 community facility in Netherton because they do so much for the community – and I won the prize,” Lyn said.

“Cooksons Bridge pub [on Gorsey Lane]gave me a supper for two.”

“Unfortunately, I’m still sick and unable to leave the house.”

“Cooksons Bridge contacted me and asked if I would like a wonderful meal delivered to me because I couldn’t go in and eat it. They went above and above to serve me a delicious roast supper for two.” Lyn was given two “large” roast dinners, as well as dessert and custard and a bottle of wine.

She received a barrage of responses after announcing the special delivery on Facebook.

“How thoughtful is this?” wrote one woman.

“Yum, this looks fantastic!” exclaimed another.

“Heroes,” a man added. “I adore that pub.” The kitchen of the Cooksons Bridge bar is currently “nearly” closed, according to the establishment’s website.

“The pub is really struggling at the moment, so we haven’t had our kitchen open properly,” said landlady Michelle Lewis. “We just need to see if we can stay afloat as the pub side, decreasing our costs.”

“I don’t have any customers, and we’re trying to stay afloat after lockdown, and the costs we incurred during the lockdown are crushing the firm.”

“We’re a community pub, and I try my hardest to help the community, but we’re just barely scraping by.” We’re fighting and hoping, but until trade improves, we can’t afford to incur the additional costs of maintaining a kitchen.”