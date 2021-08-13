A Delightful Graduation Ceremony is Held for the Smallest Baby Ever Delivered at a Texas Hospital.

After being granted the all-clear to leave nearly five months after being born, a Houston hospital held a graduation ceremony for what is thought to be the smallest infant ever delivered at the medical facility.

Samuel Gonzalez’s funeral was held on Wednesday, August 11 at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital in Texas, months after he was born on March 25 weighing less than a pound.

According to NBC station Click2Houston, Samuel was born prematurely owing to a placental problem, requiring medical personnel at the hospital to deliver him through C-section barely 26 weeks into his mother’s pregnancy.

C-sections are prevalent in the United States, with about 2.7 million vaginal births in 2016, compared to around 1.3 million C-sections, according to the most recent numbers issued in July 2017.

According to a local news station, the hospital believes Samuel is the tiniest baby it has ever delivered, but it also acknowledged that the medical facility only began keeping track of birth weights in 2016.

Samuel was granted the all-clear to go home with his parents on Thursday, after 140 days of treatment at the clinic. He is anticipated to travel with his family in the coming days.

The hospital held a graduation ceremony for Samuel on Thursday, complete with decorations, a cake, and a cap and gown for the infant, to commemorate his progress.

The slogans “Way to go grad” and “Congrats grad” were taped to Samuel’s crib, and a photo shared with Click2Houston showed the little youngster lying on an animal-themed cushion.

After being created by nurse Cyndi Shelby, an artwork of Winnie the Pooh, the fictional teddy bear figure created by author A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard, is on display in the room Samuel has been staying in for the previous few months.

“The windows are extremely meaningful to me,” Shelby said, explaining that she made the artwork since “hospitals aren’t always the most joyous of places.” They can appear antiseptic, so I wanted to add a little bit of joy to the patients and their family and make them feel more at ease.”

