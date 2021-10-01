A delegate from Southport applauded a speech requesting that Labour combat transphobia inside the party.

At the Labour Party convention, a Merseyside delegate who spoke out for transgender rights was greeted with thunderous applause.

Laura Lunn-Bates, 26, of Southport, was the only delegate from the beach town at the Labour Party conference in Brighton on September 29.

She urged that Labour stand with the transgender community and that Labour leader Keir Starmer remove Rosie Duffield’s whip immediately for espousing transphobic sentiments.

Miss Lunn-Bates, a member of the LGBT+ community, described the conference as a hostile and dangerous environment for transgender and non-binary persons.

She discovered ‘this is a single sex service’ stickers in the women’s restrooms, which she believes are an attempt to prevent transgender women from using the facility.

“Trans comrades have not been included at this conference,” Miss Lunn-Bates remarked.

“In there, there are stickers that proclaim women’s sex only in the restrooms. Every half-hour, they have to do sweeps.

“We must fight against transphobia.

“You permitted someone to stand on this stage yesterday with the Women’s Declaration in solidarity with Rosie Duffield.

“A trans woman was stabbed in Birmingham at the same time because she was trans.

“Words have meaning in a conference. Words have a lot of power.

“And I join my trans comrade in calling on Keir Starmer to release Rosie Duffield from the whip.”

The Sandgrounder’s remarks was greeted with applause and cheers from the audience.

The Women’s Declaration, which Miss Lunn-Bates mentioned in her speech, is a campaign group that claims to focus on the protection of women’s’sex-based’ rights and opposes the use of the term’gender identity,’ which was coined to distinguish between biological sex and gender identity, which a person may or may not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth.

Rosie Duffield, a member of the Canterbury Parliament, has expressed transphobic sentiments on several occasions, including saying that transgender people should not be allowed in women’s places and claiming that “only women have cervixes.”

Miss Lunn-Bates claimed that these ideas are unacceptable inside the Labour Party, and that they will lead to an increase in hate crime and violence against LGBT+ people, citing a man's sentencing in Birmingham as an example.