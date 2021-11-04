A Defund the Police Activist Wins in Iowa as Police Reform Fails Across the United States.

Despite the fact that the police reform movement was overwhelmingly defeated on ballots around the country this week, one Black Lives Matter activist running on a defund the police ticket gained a seat on the Des Moines City Council and became the city’s youngest member.

In this year’s election, Indira Sheumaker, 27, upset two-term incumbent Bill Gray in Ward 1 with 46 percent of the vote. She will be the city council’s sole representative of color and the only one under the age of 30.

Sheumaker, a first-time candidate who defines herself as a “working-class member of her community,” got active in politics after George Floyd’s death last year, when she assisted in organizing racial justice protests in Des Moines. In Iowa’s capital city, she ran on a ticket that included defunding the police and decriminalizing marijuana.

“We recently won a campaign based on a platform of defunding the police for the sake of safety and justice. It’s possible, “Following the election results, she issued a statement. “Working from the ground up has always been my ambition for this city. It’s not from the top down. I’m more devoted than ever to working with Des Moines citizens to meet their needs, prioritizing people, and representing Ward 1 as a true representative.” Sheumaker’s triumph is significant not only in Iowa, which has become increasingly Republican-controlled, but also because it comes at a time when several police reform bills around the country have failed to gain traction.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed by a cop last year, voters rejected Question 2, a citywide ballot issue that would have replaced the city’s police department with a new organization that would take a “public health approach” to law enforcement.

According to a report from Minnesota TV station WCCO, five council members who supported the measure were removed from their seats.

In Seattle, where long-term demonstrations followed Floyd’s killing, Republican Ann David led her former public defender and police-and jail-abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy in the campaign for Seattle city attorney.

Bruce Harrell, the city’s previous City Council President, who campaigned for more police instead of slashing money, likewise had a commanding advantage over his. This is a condensed version of the information.