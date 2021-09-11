A ‘deeply offensive’ video of a Senate hopeful comparing vaccine mandates to the Gestapo has been viewed more than one million times.

A video comparing vaccine mandates to the Gestapo, produced by Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel, has been viewed over one million times and sparked outrage from several Jewish organizations.

Mandel, the former state treasurer, is seen in a cornfield outside Logansville, Ohio, in a video posted Thursday night. He said President Joe Biden’s idea to force enterprises with at least 100 employees to get their personnel vaccinated against COVID-19 or subject to weekly testing has his “blood boiling.”

Do not submit to the oppression.

You know what to do if the gestapo show up at your front door. pic.twitter.com/hLJbcx4ace

September 10, 2021 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio)

Mandel urges Americans not to submit to the “tyranny” in the video.

“You know what to do when the Gestapo show up at your door,” he says.

During World War II, the Gestapo was a secret Nazi police force in German-occupied Europe that worked to deport Jews and other groups targeted by the Nazis to concentration camps.

Since the video’s release, Jewish organizations and others have blasted it as disrespectful and misleading. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called the film “beyond the pale,” and demanded an apology from Mandel.

“Being ordered to put on a mask or take an FDA-approved vaccine is not the same as the Gestapo’s acts in Nazi-era Germany or the systematic destruction of an entire population. The ADL said in a tweet on Friday that these parallels are “beyond the pale” and that they “ought to stop.”

“Seriously @JoshMandelOhio the Nazis DID show up at my fathers house, and they also killed most of his family,” Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, the founder of the NGO RespectAbility, tweeted. I hope you remove this analogy since it is profoundly offensive.”

Mandel retaliated against critics and the ADL, stating he will not apologize and will continue to battle to “protect America’s Judeo-Christian basis.”

Those opposing vaccine and mask mandates have invoked the Holocaust as an example of government overreach throughout the pandemic. Protesters in Quebec were seen wearing yellow star patches in August, an allusion to the forced wearing of the yellow star by Jews during the Holocaust.

