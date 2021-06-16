A decision on whether the PSNI is qualified to examine cases relating to the Troubles is awaited.

Senior officers are waiting for Supreme Court justices to decide whether the Northern Ireland Police Service is sufficiently independent to conduct investigations into two occurrences that occurred half a century ago during the Troubles in Ulster.

Seven London-based judges ended hearing arguments on Wednesday in connection with proposed police investigations into the 1972 murder of a Catholic lady and the 1971 detention of 12 persons known as the “hooded men.”

Following judgements by courts in Northern Ireland, Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows were requested to address concerns relating to the shooting of 24-year-old Jean Smyth in Belfast and the arrest of the “hooded men.”

The seven judges who presided over a three-day remote session indicated they will issue a decision on a later date.

The charges were of the “utmost importance,” according to a barrister defending Margaret McQuillan, Mrs Smyth’s sister, and Francis McGuigan, one of the “hooded men.”

In a written case outline, Hugh Southey QC stated that one instance involved the fatal shooting of a “unarmed young mother” in circumstances “involving British Army forces.”

The other, he claimed, was about “state-sanctioned torture and/or cruel and humiliating treatment.”

In both cases, Mr Southey said, two concerns arose: the “applicability of investigatory requirement” required by articles of the European Convention on Human Rights, and the independence of the Northern Ireland Police Service.

He contended that Mrs Smyth’s sister and Mr McGuigan were entitled to a “effective, independent investigation,” and that the Northern Ireland Police Service lacked the “necessary independence to investigate,” according to the justices.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland was represented by Barrister Tony McGleenan QC, who informed the courts that the service had the independence to investigate.

Amnesty International, which has backed the “hooded men” in their campaign, demands independent investigations.

Before the hearing, Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland campaign manager, said the “hooded men” case will be “hugely relevant” to “torture victims around the world” and to the ongoing “unresolved” conflict in Northern Ireland. (This is a brief piece.)