A decision has been made on whether or not a children’s farm with escaped meerkats can keep its license.

Despite a litany of failures, including meerkats escaping from enclosures and animals being found emaciated, a north Liverpool children’s attraction has been granted a license to continue.

Neighbourhood Services Company (NSC) was awarded a license to operate Croxteth Park Farm, which it rents from the council, by members of the council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee.

NSC, on the other hand, will be subject to a slew of new requirements, including three-monthly independent inspections by veterinarians.

A series of inspections conducted in recent years revealed a number of grave concerns at the farm.

The first discovered the meerkats it had been holding in a pen without proper heat and shelter in February of last year, and that a number had fled and were now feared dead.

The surviving meerkats were later euthanized on the advise of veterinarians, according to committee members.

Later inspections revealed other issues, including underweight animals and insufficient enclosures and paddocks.

The council’s final inspection in May found significant improvements, and a vet hired by the farm to oversee the modifications stated the animals’ wellbeing had improved dramatically.

The farm’s livestock, which includes pigs and cattle, has been drastically reduced, and some of the animals’ health issues are now being handled.

Officers told committee members that NSC now met the conditions for holding a license, but that there were major doubts about whether it was “fit and suitable” to do so.

NSC’s Philip Knibb stated the farm had made numerous blunders, particularly with the introduction of the meerkats, which he said the farm was unable to adequately care for “from day one.”

“I appreciate that this has been a particularly trying time for us,” Mr Knibb remarked. We had major issues, but we were able to resolve them.

“Since that final inspection, we’ve made even more improvements, and we’re not going backwards. We’re still getting better.”

Croxteth ward councillor Peter Mitchell backed NSC, saying that the results of the most recent inspection showed the company was in good shape. The summary comes to a close.