A decade-old Liverpool eatery is still considered a must-see.

Hanover Street Social, which first opened in the city center a decade ago, continues to impress diners, with recent reviews declaring the restaurant “not to be missed.”

I went to Hanover Street Social this week after reading some intriguing reviews online, and it did not disappoint.

The little club is tucked away amid the hustle and bustle of the city centre, just a stone’s throw from Liverpool ONE, yet once inside, you’d never suspect.

The restaurant is serene, pleasant, and surprisingly peaceful considering the number of buses and cars that pass by its massive windows.

We’d made a reservation and were greeted promptly. We were escorted to our seat and handed menus before being left to debate amongst ourselves – largely over what to eat.

We were given two menu options, a la carte or express lunch, because we’d gone out for an early evening supper.

We chose the express lunch menu, which includes two meals for £15.95 or three for £19.95 and is offered Monday through Friday from 12pm to 6pm and Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm.

There are numerous starters, main courses, and desserts to select from, and I won’t lie, it was difficult to make a decision.

Here’s what we came up with:

toasted brioche with goats cheese mousse, pear and chicory salad, and honey walnut dressing

Crispy calamari with a vinaigrette of sweet chilli, capers, and parsley

Chicken breast pan-roasted with champ mash, buttered spring greens, and chasseur sauce

4 oz. minute steak with peppercorn sauce and potatoes

Warm triple chocolate brownie with honeycomb ice cream and handmade honeycomb

Vanilla bean ice cream and sticky toffee pudding with toffee sauce

The appetizers were outstanding, with the pear and honey walnut dressing wonderfully complementing the silky goat’s cheese and the calamari being delightfully fried – but not too crunchy.

The 4oz steak was cooked to perfection – medium, as ordered – and served with crunchy potatoes and a deliciously smooth peppercorn sauce.

