A debate erupts over Liverpool City Council’s record on climate change.

A squabble has erupted after a Liverpool councillor accused the city council of failing to do enough to address the climate problem.

Green Party leader Tom Crone told The Washington Newsday that since the council proclaimed a climate emergency two years ago, he believes “absolutely little” has been accomplished.

“Liverpool faces essentially being underwater within a couple of decades if carbon emissions aren’t slashed,” he said, adding that “nothing has changed in two years is not good enough.”

The controversial removal of part of a pop-up bike lane in West Derby Road, according to Cllr Crone, is “representative of a leadership that fails to grasp the broad picture and think long-term.”

Council cabinet member Harry Doyle reacted angrily to these remarks, claiming that the lane reduction was required due to a massive sink hole that had created in the Prescot Road area.

“(He) also ignores the fact that we have created 25km of new cycling lanes in the city,” he said of Cllr Crone, who lives in and represents the St Michaels ward in the Aigburth area.

“I’d call that a symbol of climate action,” says the author. There’s still a lot to be done, but having a councillor from the south tell folks in the north that they’re incorrect isn’t a good look.”

However, some bikers and campaigners believe that this is insufficient.

“25 kilometers is terribly inadequate considering the chance they had during lockdown and since,” Emma Elliot said. It’s not a figure I’d be proud of.”

Others questioned if the 25 kilometers of new lanes had been fully implemented, but the council clarified that this is being done in stages.

“I realize Twitter isn’t the ideal place to have these conversations, but it’s very frightening to see a senior Labour councillor believing there’s enough being done on carbon reduction in Liverpool,” Ed Gommon added.

Cllr Crone, the Green Party's leader, said in his opening remarks that Liverpool City Council should have already implemented a vision to "totally transform Liverpool's economy away from its reliance on international tourism, an expanded airport, and ever larger cruise liners to one based on zero net carbon and renewable energy."