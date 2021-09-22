A deadly snake was discovered curled up behind a pet dog’s bowl, and its rescue was captured on camera.

After being discovered coiled up behind a dog’s bowl, a venomous snake was safely removed from a residence in Australia.

Stuart McKenzie of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 took to Facebook on Wednesday to explain that after receiving a call about the hidden snake, he rushed to a residence in Meridan Plains.

“A family in Meridan Plains had a healthy Red Belly on the move through their property, and it ended up curled up beneath the dog’s dish in the garage where the dogs hang out! Fortunately, the homeowner noticed it and ran his two huge dogs away from the snake before calling 911,” McKenzie posted on Facebook.

The snake catcher moves the bowl and captures the reptile with snake tongs in video from the rescue. He says the snake is a “healthy” Red-bellied black snake as he shows it to the camera. He then takes the snake in his hands and puts it in a blue bag. He then releases the snake into the wild, as seen in the video.

“This time of year snakes are on the move big time and it’s crucial that all pet owners keep this in mind,” McKenzie wrote, cautioning pet owners. If you encounter a snake in your yard, keep all children and adults away from it, and remove any pets from the situation and secure them in a safe place.”

The rescue footage has gone viral, with more than 7,000 views in less than two hours.

Meanwhile, Joshua Castle, a snake catcher from Brisbane, Australia, spoke to the International Business Times last year about why snakes end up in strange areas including beds, kitchens, and bathrooms.

“Smaller species are frequently carried inside the home by a cat, while larger species are accidentally brought inside by temperature through cat/dog doors and/or flyscreen gaps. They may need to cool off inside on tiles because it is too hot outside,” Castle told IBT.

“They also get in through open doors and windows for longer than necessary. Some snakes can slither up the plumbing to your toilet/sink/shower by accident, he noted. “They were either hunting for water or they got into a fight with a cat and bolted into the sewage,” he added.