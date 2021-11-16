A deadly snake hiding in the toilet bites a man on the genitals, resulting in acute scrotal necrosis.

After being bitten in the genitals by a poisonous snake, a 47-year-old man’s happy holiday turned into a horrific ordeal.

According to an article published in Urology Case Reports, the unidentified man was using the bathroom while on vacation in South Africa when a snouted cobra sitting in the toilet bowl bit his genitals.

The man felt a burning feeling in his genitals right away, as well as “a discomfort that rose through his crotch to his side, upper chest, and abdomen.”

The man was evacuated to a hospital 218 miles away after waiting three hours, according to Latestly.

Doctors noticed his genitals were bloated and purple in hue when he arrived at the hospital. This meant he had scrotal necrosis, which is an infection of the scrotum that is acute and necrotic.

Anti-venom was given to him, and he was admitted to intensive care for observation. Before being moved to a hospital in the Netherlands for penile shaft debridement, he had many medical procedures at the hospital, including surgical debridement.

“Snakebites mostly affect the extremities, with only a few occurrences of genital bites. This is the first report of genital envenomation by N. annulifera. Snake venom antiserum and broad-spectrum antibiotics are required for treatment, with surgical debridement, renal or respiratory failure management, and possibly resuscitation required in some cases. Although cosmetic surgery should only be conducted after the acute period, genital function and esthetics have a fair chance of recovery if treated early “The journal’s author penned an article.

A woman was hospitalized in Thailand when a seven-foot-long snake bit her while she was using the toilet in a similar occurrence. While using the restroom, Boonsong Plaikaew experienced excruciating pain and witnessed blood streaming down her legs. When she turned around, she discovered a snake hiding inside the toilet. The snake then bit her on the finger once more. She yanked it from her fingers and tossed it on the floor before sprinting outside to tell her husband. Snake catchers were dispatched to the scene and the reptile was removed.