A deadly snake bites a 14-year-old boy, and the teen repeatedly chews on the reptile, killing both of them.

After being bitten by a poisonous snake in India, a 14-year-old kid exacted vengeance by biting the animal many times till it died.

The incident occurred in Jharkhand, a state in eastern India. According to local media accounts, the boy was attacked by the snake while crossing a paddy field on his way home from work on Monday. The boy’s leg was bitten by the deadly reptile. People in the youngster’s town informed the Daily Pioneer that in retribution, the boy caught the snake and bit it many times till it died.

Following the incident, the boy returned home and notified his parents. Rather than taking him to the hospital, his family took him to an occultist. According to Live Hindustan [Google Translate], they believed the occultist might save the teenager by performing an exorcism.

As his condition worsened, his family took him to a nearby hospital, where he died a few hours later. The death of the small boy, according to locals, was caused by a lack of timely treatment. Sonu Singh, son of Kamlesh Singh of Baitri village in Garhwa district, has been identified as the victim. The boy’s funeral was held on Sunday by his family.

The sort of snake that bit the boy is still unknown.

Similar odd events have occurred in India, when people have assaulted the snake that bit them. This is the country’s third similar incident in the last month.

A 65-year-old man who was bitten by a poisonous snake earlier this month chewed the animal in an attempt to get retribution. The man, however, died the next day. According to local media, the man was inebriated when he bit the lizard and killed it. The incident occurred in a rural area of Bihar’s state. The snake involved in the event, according to the victim’s relatives, was a newborn krait snake.

A few days later, another occurrence occurred in the eastern state of Odisha. After a deadly snake bit him in the foot, a 45-year-old guy devoured it to death.