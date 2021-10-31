A deadline for resolving the Channel fishing dispute approaches, with Britain threatening legal action.

Before Paris’ enforced deadline to start port limitations and border inspections, the UK and France have only two days to resolve their increasingly contentious disputes over fishing rights.

French officials have warned that unless more licenses for small boats to fish in British seas are issued, they would ban UK fishing boats from some ports and increase customs inspections on lorries entering the nation with British products starting Tuesday.

The row has threatened to boil over as Brexit minister Lord Frost accused France of a “pattern” of anti-British behavior, with French politicians previously suggesting that energy supplies to the UK and Jersey could be restricted as a result of the dispute.

While in Rome for the G20 conference, the Prime Minister met with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union’s top official, to convey his “alarm” over France’s behavior.

Lord Frost has warned Brussels that if France follows through on its threats, the entire EU will be in breach of the post-Brexit free trade treaty provisions with Britain.

According to US intelligence services, the origins of Covid-19 may never be discovered.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Conservative peer said the UK was “actively exploring” launching legal processes under the trade pact to resolve the matter.

“If these threats are carried out on November 2, the EU will be in breach of its responsibilities under our trade agreement,” he warned.

“As a result, we are seriously considering initiating dispute resolution proceedings under Article 738 of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).”

A letter from French Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker to European Commission President Ms. von der Leyen, in which he stated that the UK should be proved that “leaving the EU causes more harm than staying in,” has enraged London.

The statements were “extremely worrying and quite dangerous,” according to Cabinet minister Lord Frost, especially given the “very sensitive” negotiations presently underway with Brussels to find a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Castex’s letter “certainly raises a question” about whether the EU was “operating in good faith” during the Northern Ireland talks.

“Summary concludes” in a meeting with Ms.