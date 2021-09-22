A dead woman was discovered in a freezer. Former Homicide Detective has been revealed.

A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detective’s body was discovered inside a garage freezer in California.

According to ABC7, Miriam E. Travis, 87, was discovered dead in her Riverside home on Sunday after concerned out-of-state family members phoned the police after not hearing from her for a time.

Officers discovered Travis’ 64-year-old daughter, Carol, who also lived at the residence with her mother, when they arrived earlier that day.

When suspected contradictions in the tale she told them surfaced, authorities got skeptical, according to the network.

“Once they began conversing with the daughter, there were several contradictions with her account as to her mother’s whereabouts,” Officer Javier Cabrera told ABC7.

“The officers took the daughter into custody and eventually went inside the house.”

According to the network, police described the property as unkempt, akin to hoarder conditions.

Officers discovered Travis’ body inside a freezer in the garage during their search of the house.

Cedric Valentin, who claimed to have known Travis for 18 years, said he hadn’t seen her in months and recalled asking Carol where her mother was one day.

“It’s extremely sad, pretty sad, especially considering it’s little old Miriam,” he told ABC7. Carol was shocked when I informed her. ‘Where’s Miriam?’ I’d call out, (she’d yell) ‘Oh, she’s in the house.’

“Our hearts are shattered by this news, and the whole LASD family mourns her loss,” LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement to the network.

Carol was detained by the authorities but eventually freed. Travis’ death will be investigated with an autopsy to establish how she died.

Travis died of natural causes, according to local investigators, before her body was put in the freezer.

Travis had served for the LASD for 27 years and was a detective sergeant when she left in 1990, according to ABC7.

The LASD and the Riverside Police Department have been approached for comment by this website.

