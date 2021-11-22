A ‘dead’ man was discovered alive before an autopsy after being kept in a mortuary freezer for seven hours.

Just before his autopsy, a “dead” guy who had been kept in a hospital morgue freezer for more than seven hours was discovered to be alive.

The horrifying incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India.

The guy, identified as 40-year-old Sreekesh Kumar, was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being hit by a speeding vehicle, according to authorities. Kumar was evaluated by hospital doctors and pronounced dead. The man was taken to the mortuary and placed in a freezer by the hospital workers.

Kumar was discovered to be alive when his family members arrived at the mortuary to identify the body shortly before he was to be transported for an autopsy.

Madhu Bala, the man’s sister-in-law, noticed that he was on the move.

“There was no heartbeat when the emergency medical officer saw the patient about 3 a.m. on Friday. He claimed that he had examined the individual several times. As a result, he was pronounced dead. A police squad and his family discovered him alive the next morning. A probe has been launched, and our immediate objective is to preserve his life “According to the Times of India, Moradabad chief medical superintendent Dr. Shiv Singh said.

Singh called Kumar’s situation “the rarest of the rare,” noting that doctors encounter a variety of challenges when declaring someone dead.

After being discovered alive at the morgue, Kumar was transferred to another medical facility. His life is not in danger, according to doctors, although he has yet to regain consciousness. Kumar is in a coma and receiving treatment, according to the Hindustan Times.

His family has stated that they will file a complaint with the Moradabad district hospital doctors.

A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead awoke minutes before her cremation in May. The incident occurred in Maharashtra, a state in western India. Shakuntala Gaikwad, the victim, tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in home isolation. Because of her age, her symptoms got severe, and her family took her to the hospital. Gaikwad passed out on the route to the hospital, and the ambulance crew proclaimed her dead.

The woman, however, awoke just as the family members were preparing to start the funeral pyre, much to everyone’s surprise.