A dead body was discovered in a car trunk, and a Florida driver was arrested for being in a “excited delirium.”

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in Okaloosa County, Florida, after a dead corpse was discovered in the trunk of his car over the weekend, according to authorities.

According to a police statement released Sunday, Johnny Lee Akins Jr. was charged by the Crestview Police Department with the death of James Matthews, 42, of Holt, on Saturday.

According to NorthEscambia.com, members of the Escambia Area Sheriff’s Office discovered Akins “in a state of ecstatic delirium” in his car outside a petrol station in the county. According to the site, he was arrested after police claimed discovered cocaine in plain view in his vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.

When authorities ran a tag on Akins’ automobile, it was discovered that the owner was a suspect in a homicide case out of Crestview, according to police.

According to the police statement, a subsequent examination of the vehicle uncovered Matthews’ dead body in the trunk.

Akins is accused of shooting and killing Matthews before transferring his body from a home on East Walnut Avenue to Escambia County, where his automobile was found partially on fire.

According to authorities, Akins was taken to the Escambia County Jail and charged with the murder in Crestview. He is being jailed without bond in lieu of extradition to Okaloosa County.

