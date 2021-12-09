A daycare worker was arrested for stealing and pawning children’s jewelry.

A former daycare provider has been charged with stealing jewelry from three children who were entrusted to her care. The San Antonio woman was apprehended by police at her home on Wednesday for pawning the valuables.

Virginia Vela Torres, who no longer works at the daycare, is suspected of stealing jewelry from a three-year-old and two four-year-old children when they were at the daycare in November. The incident occurred off Southwest Loop 410 at Lake Valley Street, according to the arrest affidavit, according to KENS 5.

According to a report by News 4 San Antonio, the former daycare worker’s acts were discovered after one of the four-year-old children told her parents that her bracelet had been taken away by someone at the daycare. The youngster said that her charm bracelet was removed from her while she was washing her hands, and Torres refused to return it when she requested for it.

Later, the mother of the child went to the daycare, where the administration claimed that another parent had made similar claims.

The San Antonio Police Department’s (SAPD) South Property Crimes squad was alerted, and an investigation was launched.

Authorities discovered Torres’ identity in a pawnshop database on Nov. 29. They also discovered that she had sold a charm bracelet.

Torres was also seen in a video taken inside the pawnshop wearing a pink t-shirt that read, “It takes a huge heart to influence tiny minds,” according to investigators.

Investigators were subsequently able to recover all of Torres’ stolen bracelets from the small children in her care. On Wednesday, the accused woman was apprehended at her home.

Torres committed the felony act of “stealing of a person,” according to Jennifer Rodriguez, a SAPD public information officer. She might face up to two years in prison if convicted of the offense.

Following the incident, the police requested the public for any relevant information or to come forward if they had been harmed by the childcare worker’s behavior. Individuals can inform authorities by calling 210-207-7184, which is the number for the South Property Crimes unit.