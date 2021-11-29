A day-old baby has been rescued from an abandoned well, and the mother has been arrested.

On Friday, a newborn infant was discovered sobbing inside a well in Nigeria’s Jigawa State, abandoned only a day after birth. In connection with the case, the infant’s mother was later located and arrested.

Locals in the village were traveling through the region on their way to a farm when they heard a youngster crying from a nearby location. They found the baby inside an abandoned well after following the cries. According to the village head, who talked to DAILY POST, the day-old newborn was retrieved from the well and determined to be in good health.

ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam, a spokesman for the Command, confirmed the discovery of the baby who had been abandoned in the well. The kid was discovered at 3 p.m. Friday, Adam said in a statement to DAILY POST.

After being rescued in harsh circumstances, the youngster was transported to Babura General Hospital and got medical assistance. The baby was later released and placed in the care of the Babura LGA’s Social Welfare Department.

The probe also led to the arrest of Ni’ima Yakubu, 35, the divorced mother of the abandoned child, according to Adam. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

A similar occurrence occurred in August in Nigeria, when a newborn was abandoned at a dumpsite in Bayelsa. Residents in the neighbourhood went out early in the morning to throw away rubbish when they discovered the newborn. According to P.M.News, they heard the tiny one’s persistent sobs emanating from the dumpsite, which is located in front of a primary school.

Residents suspect the baby’s mother abandoned her child the night before she was discovered. According to an unidentified resident, the newborn baby died after enduring an entire night of cold and rain before being discovered in the morning. The youngster was later declared dead, according to the resident, after the cries stopped.

“It’s regrettable that innocent infants are being wasted in Bayelsa,” one local, Ebimoere Matthew, said. “Most of the parents of these unlucky children are not ready for childbearing but go into relationships to achieve urgent material requirements.” “…Children are a blessing to every family; they should not be killed because of a poverty mindset.” The government should take steps to prevent this from happening again.”