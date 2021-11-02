A dark web criminal lord accused of child molestation has been fined £493,550 in Bitcoin.

An unemployed university dropout has been sentenced to hand up more than £490,000 in bitcoin after being convicted for running a dark web business selling illegal substances.

Thomas White, aged 26, was the founder of Silk Road 2.0, an illegal website that specialized in the distribution of class A and B drugs.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided White’s posh waterfront flat and seized a laptop with 464 indecent photographs of youngsters under his bed.

White admitted to narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and creating 464 obscene photographs of children in category A. In 2019, he was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

The NCA continued to probe his money after he was imprisoned.

HHJ Teague QC ordered White to reimburse £493,550.00 from his bitcoin assets at a proceeds of crime hearing on October 26 at Liverpool Crown Court. White’s electronic devices used in the commission of the crimes were also forfeited.

Computer whiz who self-taught After the FBI shut down the notorious dark web site Silk Road in 2013, White took over its management.

White was a Silk Road administrator who dropped out of Liverpool John Moores University after a single semester of accounting. However, he started Silk Road 2.0 less than a month after it was shut down.

It made use of technology to allow users to buy and sell drugs, computer hacking tools, and other illegal commodities anonymously using bitcoin as a medium of exchange.

White paid £10,700 in advance to rent his luxurious apartment on Liverpool’s waterfront despite having no real income.

“Thomas White was a well-regarded part of the original Silk Road hierarchy,” stated Tyrone Surgeon, Branch Commander of the NCA, following the latest hearing at Liverpool Crown Court. When the original site was shut down, he took advantage of this and earned handsomely from his illicit behavior.

“This case demonstrates that crime does not pay — he has spent the last two years in prison and now must pay nearly £500,000 in restitution.

“This has been a complicated, worldwide investigation that demonstrates our commitment to using every instrument at our disposal to prevent organized criminals from benefitting from their crimes.”