The Washington Newsday
Galkoff's on Pembroke Place.(Pic Andrew Teebay).

A dark history of black magic can be found on a city center street.

0
By on News

A dark history of black magic can be found on a city center street.

A group of old buildings in Liverpool’s city centre have a frightening connection to a fictitious doctor with occult ties.

Today, Pembroke Place is home to the Royal Hospital and the world-famous Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

However, in the 1800s, the region was a maze of slums, brothels, and pubs that sailors frequented.

The wildfire that devastated a renowned Liverpool department store on Christmas Eve

When William Dawson Bellhouse came in Liverpool in 1850, he saw an opportunity and opened a’medical practice’ on Pembroke Place.

Bellhouse became a well-known figure in the neighborhood, and his handwritten book of’magic spells’ is still on display at the New York Public Library.

Bellhouse claimed to be a galvanism practitioner, which involved electric shocks.

Galvanism, a craze in the nineteenth century, proposed that electric shocks might bring relief and even cures to patients.

Galvanism was the inspiration for Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein, which is about a medical experiment gone bad.

During a podcast in 2019, historian and author Dan Harms highlighted Bellhouse’s colorful career.

Bellhouse claimed to be a surgeon, professor, astrologer, and, most notably, a galvanist, according to Mr Harms of New York.

Mr Harms described Bellhouse’s strange treatment, which required patients to take a bath before receiving an electric shock.

Bellhouse also marketed a variety of electrical items that he claimed could heal or ease a variety of maladies.

In 1854, he became a member of the British Society for the Advancement of Science, although Mr Harms claimed the organization had no idea ‘how he got in.’

In roughly 1855, Bellhouse produced a book on galvanism, which Mr Harms claims was “liberally stolen from other literature on the topic.”

Bellhouse opened a second practice in Southport at one point, and it looks to have been a success.

Following a high-profile case in which a man poisoned his wife with arsenic in Leeds, the Liverpool Mercury newspaper initiated an investigation into the Pembroke Place district of Liverpool, which had ties to so-called quack medicine.

A Mercury reporter spent time at Pembroke Place and began talking to residents about local issues. It was because of this. “The summary has come to an end.”

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.