A ‘dangerous’ rapper who petrol bombed a rival’s mother’s house has received a reduced sentence.

Two years were taken off the sentence of a “dangerous” rapper who petrol bombed a rival’s mother’s home before gloating about it on Instagram.

On July 11 of last year, George Carpenter, better known as Carpo, carried out a revenge attack at a property on Grove Street in Edge Hill.

Carpenter, now 34, of Walton, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on February 12 this year, with an additional two years on probation, after pleading guilty to arson with the intent to endanger life at Liverpool Crown Court.

He did, however, appeal to the Court of Appeal, where his legal team contended that Judge Garret Byrne’s sentence was excessively long.

Carpenter allegedly had “bad blood” with Tremaine Wiltshire, aka Tremz, a fellow Liverpool rapper, after Carpenter proposed Tremz be “brought to justice” for an alleged attack on an ex-girlfriend.

Things became worse, and the day before the petrol explosion, individuals invaded Carpenter’s grandparents’ home, chanting “Carpo you grass” – an incident captured on video.

Tremz infuriated Carpenter by posting the attack clip on his Instagram account.

Carpenter retaliated with an Instagram live video in which he threatened to “burn up” the victim’s home, whose kid was Tremz’s friend.

Carpenter and an unknown guy drove to Liverpool from Milton Keynes, where he was staying at the time, in a car driven by an accomplice named Adam Achramowicz on the day of the incident.

Achramowicz, 33, was arrested after being seen on camera at a service station filling a canister with gasoline.

Fortunately, the woman was awake when a wine bottle filled with gasoline was thrown through her living room window, setting fire to her curtains.

The residents of the house were able to put out the flames before they spread too far, albeit the victim suffered cuts to her feet and burns to her fingers from broken glass.

Carpenter’s attorney, Mike O’Brien, argued that Judge Byrne had exceeded the maximum term allowed under the sentencing guidelines, which, while allowable in “extraordinary” instances, was not warranted in Carpenter’s case.

