A cycle lane on a key Liverpool thoroughfare has been officially opened.

A beautiful new cycle lane has opened on a key Liverpool thoroughfare.

The Strand now has a dedicated segment for cycling as part of the City Centre Connectivity Scheme.

Under the shadow of the Three Graces, the first phase of important work has now been completed, with the transformational works enhancing pedestrian links across the road while also encouraging active transport.

When it comes to active travel, Liverpool ‘lags behind.’

The middle reservation has been enlarged, and additional trees and seats have been placed to the area, reducing traffic from six to four lanes.

The new separated cycle lane stretches from the beginning of Mann Island to the Liver Building.

The southbound route from The Strand to Canning Place currently has a temporary cycling lane in place.

The next phase of roadwork, which will connect the new cycle lane to the Baltic Triangle, is scheduled to begin in Spring 2022.

The Strand’s first phase of construction was completed on October 25th, but the cycle lanes were only allowed to open this morning.

The opening of the cycling lane is a huge step forward in upgrading Liverpool’s active travel infrastructure.

When questioned if Liverpool City Council’s active transport infrastructure “lags behind” places like London, interim chief roads officer Karen Agbabiaka agreed that it needs to be improved.

“[The bike lane on The Strand] is permanent, it’s properly planned out,” City Region Cycling Commissioner stated to The Washington Newsday regarding the new cycle lanes. Now let’s take the next step and start connecting the dots so that this type of infrastructure may be implemented throughout the city.” “Some argue riding is a cultural phenomenon. That is something we must overcome. If you travel to Leicester, Leeds, or Manchester, you will notice that they are ten years ahead of us. It isn’t a European phenomenon. This is also happening in other progressive cities across the country. It is possible. All you have to do is give individuals the chance. [The Strand] is a fantastic place to start.” Councillor Dan Barrington is a member of the Cabinet for. “The summary has come to an end.”