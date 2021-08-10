A cunning Tesco shopper’s trick for getting free yellow sticker items.

A Tesco shopper explained how she was able to receive roughly £13 worth of yellow-stickered products for free.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Morrisons are among the supermarkets that sell the yellow sticker labels.

They’re commonly used to offer discounts on foods that are nearing their expiration dates in order to decrease food waste.

While the timing of price reductions differs every supermarket, as reported by the Express, one clever shopper has offered her top shopping recommendations for bargain hunters.

Laura Gaga, a London government servant, has revealed her discounts on Instagram and detailed how she got free goods from Tesco to LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I prefer to eat better or less and prevent food waste whenever possible, so I am always on the search for discounted and free groceries,” she explained.

“Recently, I was able to save money thanks to a good haul from Olio, a food sharing app.

“The food waste hero was a volunteer who gathered extra food from Tesco and distributed it on the app.” The software is available for Android and Apple devices and is free to download.

Customers must then sign up for the app using their email address or connect their Facebook account.

They can then browse freebies from local retailers and choose whatever thing they like for no cost.

Users of the app can then request it and schedule a pickup, which is handled by volunteers rather than the merchant.

“Everything I grabbed was marked down with a yellow sticker, but I got it all for free,” Laura continued. Butternut squash, a root vegetable medley, a swede, and two bags of parsnips were among the items I received.

“The butternut squash was originally £1.15, but Tesco discounted it to 29p, making it free for me. The medley was originally £1.15, but it was lowered to 29p, and I paid nothing.” She also got three tubs of salsa, onion hummus, and soya Greek yoghurt for free.

“Each salsa pot was originally £1.20, dropped to 30p each, and finally free for me,” Laura explained. The same reduction was applied to the hummus.

“I requested.” “Summary comes to an end.”