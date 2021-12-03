A crucial research on a contentious beach has been postponed.

A research that was to be used to help Wirral Council decide on its stance on a beach that has been described to a “football pitch” or a “quagmire” has been postponed.

The concept of leaving Hoylake beach to nature has been highly controversial since the council decided to suspend all maintenance of the beach in 2019 after being heavily chastised for spraying it with glyphosate.

On both sides, there are passionately held views, with some supporting the council’s strategy and others insisting that it is harming Hoylake beach’s ‘golden sands.’

Given the amount of grass that has grown on it, one resident told The Washington Newsday this week that it now resembles a ‘football pitch’ or a ‘quagmire.’

Last year, Wirral Council established a procedure that included an independent, expert-led scientific research to determine what is truly going on on the beach, how it has evolved in the past, and how it is likely to change in the future as sea levels rise due to climate change.

The results of the Ecology and Geomorphology Study, which took place in August of this year, should be available soon.

However, the company in charge of the project has informed the local government that its report would be delayed due to a delay in getting critical data from an external source.

The report is expected to be released in early January, with the delay expected to be minimal.

A public consultation will commence shortly after this date. This will be based on Natural England’s framework, existing data, and the study’s findings, according to Wirral Council.

The local government believes that the delay in the study’s release will not affect its deadline for providing a new Beach Management Plan, which is slated for April 2023.