A cross-party panel of MPs and peers will question the Prime Minister on the Russia report.

A bipartisan group of MPs and peers will urge the High Court to approve a legal challenge against the government for allegedly failing to probe probable Russian election meddling.

Following a research that revealed “credible evidence” of attempts to “interfere with the UK’s electoral processes from at least the time of the EU referendum in 2016,” six parliamentarians argue Boris Johnson failed to act criminally.

The Government should have recognized the potential that Russia would aim to influence voters “as early as 2014,” according to a report released in July by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).

The government “was sluggish to recognize the threat” until after the “hack and leak” operation against the Democratic National Committee in the United States, according to the ISC, which means it “did not take action” in 2016.

The government’s discovery that Russian agents attempted to sway the outcome of the 2019 general election highlights the necessity for a far broader probe into Russian meddling in UK political processes.

Following the report’s release, Mr Johnson stated that “no country in the Western world is more diligent in defending this country’s or the international community’s interests from Russian meddling.”

Six MPs and peers, including Labour MP Chris Bryant, Green MP Caroline Lucas, and former Conservative peer Baroness Wheatcroft, say that his refusal to conduct an independent probe into alleged Russian meddling is illegal.

It is thought that this is the first occasion that sitting MPs or peers have launched legal action against the government on national security grounds.

The plaintiffs cite Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s remarks from last year, in which he stated that it was “almost certain” that Russian agents attempted to meddle in the 2019 general election.

“The Government’s finding that Russian actors attempted to influence in the 2019 general election highlights the necessity for a far larger probe into Russian interference in UK democratic processes,” they write.

