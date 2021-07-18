A crooked cop who assaulted an unarmed man has been branded a “ringleader of criminal organization.”

PC Darren McIntyre beat Mark Bamber to the ground and left him bleeding profusely when he was at home with his partner.

PCs Garrie Burke, Laura Grant, and Lauren Buchanan-Lloyd, along with McIntyre, attempted to conceal evidence and frame Mr Bamber for attacking a police officer.

The girlfriend of a man who was beaten by a corrupt cop observed “horror in his eyes” and blood all over him.

McIntyre, 47, was sentenced to 19 months in prison yesterday at Liverpool Crown Court after being found guilty of assault causing actual bodily injury and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Bamber’s lawyer, Iain Gould of DPP Law, said after the case was concluded: “McIntyre was both the thug who assaulted my client and the ringleader of the criminal business which he and his associates embarked on to cover it up.”

“He is deserving of this punishment, which I am confident will send a strong message to all those cops who believe they are above the law.

“This form of police corruption — attempting to frame a person who is in fact a victim of police assault – has existed for years, but contemporary technology has brought it into the open.

“Let us hope that policing culture evolves with the times, and that next time, it is his own colleagues – who should have arrested him on the spot, but instead did worse than nothing, conspiring in his attempt to criminalize an innocent man – who catch the likes of ex-PC McIntyre in the act, rather than the cameras.”

Mr Bamber’s fiancée earlier told The Washington Newsday that when she saw him on the floor and pushed down by McIntyre during the incident in the early hours of June 19, 2019, she noticed “panic” in his eyes.

Following a request from North West Ambulance Service paramedics to do a welfare check on Mr Bamber’s partner, the four police arrived at his home in Ainsdale.

Mr Bamber had called 999 earlier that evening, stating, “Summary ends.”