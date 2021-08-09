A crocodile bites a man taking a bath in a river and drags him inside the water; the victim’s body has yet to be discovered.

According to police, a man taking a bath in a river in India was attacked by a crocodile on Friday.

The incident occurred in Odisha, a state in eastern India. Basant Parida, a cattle herder from Srirampur hamlet, was grazing his animals when he decided to wash his hands in the neighboring Brahmani river. This is when a crocodile leapt from the water and snatched Parida from her perch.

An unidentified fellow herder told Odisha TV that the crocodile appeared out of knee-length water, clenched its jaws, and dragged him into the water quickly.

“When I heard his scream, I dashed to the scene but was unable to save him since the reptile had already tugged him into the deep water by the time I arrived. After I sounded the alarm, locals also hurried to the scene. We contacted the fire department about the situation as soon as possible.”

Firefighters and residents, as well as forest service employees, combed the river for the man. His body, however, was never discovered.

According to J.D. Pati, a senior forest official, “the department has placed barricades in roughly 30 ponds and river ghats in the park and neighboring areas to prevent crocodiles from straying into water bodies near human habitations.”

Locals were blamed by forest authorities for putting themselves in danger by recklessly entering crocodile-infested rivers, creeks, and other bodies of water. Because of the frequent sightings of crocodiles, authorities have designated many riverfront locations as risk zones. This is the fourth attack in three months in the vicinity of Bhitarkanika National Park.

Odisha is the only Indian state has all three reptile species: freshwater gharials, muggers, and saltwater crocodiles. In the water bodies of Bhitarkanika National Park and its surrounding areas in Kendrapara district, the population of saltwater crocodiles surged last year. According to Down To Earth magazine, some of the crocodiles observed in the area in recent years have grown to be more than 20 feet long.

A massive crocodile attacked a man and took his leg off when he was crossing a canal in Uttar Pradesh last month. Locals who witnessed the attack hurled stones at the reptile in an attempt to aid the man. The crocodile eventually let off of the man after a 15-minute struggle, but not before ripping off his leg.