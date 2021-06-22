A cricketer knocks a six through the window of his own automobile.

When his gigantic shot went through the centre of his vehicle window, a cricketer’s elation turned to despair in the blink of an eye this weekend.

Asif Ali, 38, was bowling for Illingworth St Mary’s Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peters in a Halifax cup quarter-final on Sunday when he decided to throw a delivery over the boundary rope.

Mr Ali soon realized the ball was heading towards his parked car as he watched it fly through the air and heard it smash through the back window.

The club’s Twitter account stated, “That moment when you hit a tremendous six only for it to crash through your own vehicle windscreen.”

The all-rounder told the PA news agency, “I was pretty thrilled, gosh that was looking like a really huge six!”

Greg James, a presenter and cricket lover, tweeted, “Should earn an extra 5 for that,” while comedian Jason Manford responded with two laughing emojis.

Mr Ali claimed his family had been watching the game on a webcast and had texted and called him following the shot.

He ended up with a score of 43 not out, but it wasn’t enough to get his team to the semi-finals.

Mr Ali’s maximum will not be looked at on with regret, according to club chairman Jeremy Rhodes, who cleaned up the broken glass.

He told PA, “I’ve agreed to pay for his windscreen repair.”

“It came off the middle of his bat and straight into the centre of the screen.

“He’s known for his strong hitting and is a devastating hitter.

“There was no rage; he’s a laid-back guy.”