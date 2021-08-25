A “cowardly” neighbor sends a message complaining about a “eyesore” caravan parked on the driveway.

When an unknown neighbor delivered a letter through their door, alleging their caravan was “an eyesore,” the couple was taken aback.

After the letter accused them of “reducing the level of the neighborhood,” the couple, who desire to stay unknown, called the neighbor a coward.

The pair, who reside in Bank Head Lane in Hoghton and only recently purchased the caravan, received a letter, according to LancsLive.

“As a long-standing resident and active member throughout the village and parish, I feel I must comment and convey the feelings of other residents and neighbours who have expressed their feelings and frustrations at the caravan parked on your drive,” the author wrote in the letter, referring to themselves as “concerned residents and neighbours of Bank Head Lane.”

“We all believe this is an eyesore that diminishes the Bank Head Lane community’s standard.”

According to the letter, the anonymous neighbor believes that “if everyone had one,” “it could entice Travellers to the neighborhood.”

They went on to say that the caravan “brings the tone of the region down.”

“At this time, this is all that has to be mentioned, and I’m confident you will have the caravan removed very soon, and no more action will be required,” the letter said.

“Please appreciate that this is not a personal attack, but your blatant disrespect for the region and other inhabitants, combined with your glib and flash style, is undermining our standards.

“One can be certain that you will do the right thing and remove the eyesore within the next seven days, and that will be the end of the matter.”

“We actually can’t believe that someone would be so cowardly to slip this note in our letterbox while we were away,” the caravan owner wrote on Facebook after posting a photo of the letter.

Jean Davis, who lives next door, was shocked to learn about the letter.

“I hope they don’t think it was me,” Mrs Davis remarked.

“What a pity. They’ve just had the caravan for a week and have only driven it a few times.

“I feel terrible for them. It’s a beautiful caravan, and they’re in it.” The summary comes to a close. ”