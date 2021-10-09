A cowardly guy assaulted mother and attempted to rob Nan with a knife.

A vicious criminal who had previously assaulted three women attempted to rob his own grandmother at knifepoint.

During a “deplorable act of violence” captured on CCTV this summer, Jonathan Dyer struck and kicked his victims.

After being booted out of a shop for breaking coronavirus rules, he slammed a carrier bag with a shattered bottle inside at one woman’s head.

Dyer was sentenced to two years in prison for the August 18 rampage at West Bank Village Store in Widnes, which he blamed on the fact that he had consumed six cans of strong cider.

The 29-year-17 old’s previous convictions for 40 offences, including attempted robbery in January 2017, were heard at Liverpool Crown Court.

The terrible details of the crime, which saw Liverpool’s then top judge criticize Dyer’s “cowardice,” can finally be revealed by The Washington Newsday.

The same court heard in 2017 that the then 25-year-old had beaten his own mother twice and stolen twice from his grandmother.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for stealing £8,000 from his 80-year-old grandmother Patricia Dyer.

Dyer was residing with the OAP at her home in Arley Drive, Hough Green, after being released from prison, according to prosecutors.

He went clubbing, but after being ejected out by bouncers, he arrived home inebriated around 3.15 a.m., to Mrs Dyer’s chagrin.

“I need money, I want money,” Dyer said as he went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife. He then returned and threatened her, repeating, “I need money, I want money.”

Mrs Dyer heroically told him to put the knife down, called the police, and told Dyer to stay until authorities arrived, according to prosecutor Michael Stephenson.

Clement Goldstone, QC, the Recorder of Liverpool at the time, told Dyer: “After being booted out of a nightclub and needing money to fuel your passion for alcohol, you tried to rob your grandmother at knifepoint.

“You’d completely lost the narrative. You did it because your grandmother had the courage to urge you to put the knife away. You remained while she phoned the cops.

“Those factors are to your credit, but your first behavior was abhorrent and shameful.”

