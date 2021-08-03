A ‘cowardly’ aggressor assaulted his partner, threatening to rape and murder her.

During a long and brutal attack, an abusive boyfriend threatened to pour a bottle of his own pee on his girlfriend, leaving her terrified for her life.

In a frightening ordeal that lasted many hours, Benjamin Merriman, 30, strangled his partner and threatened to kill her.

Merriman and his partner got into an argument in which he repeatedly struck her across the face, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“He then jumped on her and choked her, and while strangling her, he yelled, ‘I’m going to murder you,’” prosecutor Fiona McNeill said.

Merriman allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab his victim if she went to sleep, according to Ms McNeill.

“He was calling her a lot of insults, including prostitute and that she stank,” she said. He had threatened to rape her, she remembered. Her head smacked the wall as a result of one of the slaps.

“During the course of the incident, he would show regret for his actions, but after a few moments, his mood would shift and he would become hostile again.”

They continued to dispute, and he told her she “deserved to be p***** on” and attempted to pour urine on her with a bottle.

Throughout her trauma, which lasted many hours, she kept pleading for assistance, and she eventually managed to get dressed, phone her mother, and leave.

She informed a few others what had happened over the next few days, was encouraged to go to the hospital for treatment, and the police were notified.

Ms McNell stated that the couple had been dating for seven months and that the victim had attempted to seek help for Merriman, who suffers from bipolar disease and a personality issue.

Merriman, of Bostock Street, Bewsey and Whitecross in Warrington, admitted to making death threats and assault by beating.

Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC, who sentenced him, said: “Over the course of several hours on March 10, you exposed your victim to what I am sure you acknowledge must have been a horrific situation for her.”

He informed Merriman, who appeared from prison via video link, that he thought the.