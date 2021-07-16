A COVID vaccine for children under the age of 12 could be approved as an emergency vaccine by the end of the year.

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official reportedly said Thursday that emergency permission for COVID-19 vaccines in youngsters under the age of 12 might come by mid-winter.

According to NBC, the FDA intends to pursue full approval of vaccines for children under the age of 12 soon after the emergency authorisation is granted. The question of licensing a vaccination for children under the age of 12 has become more pressing as a new wave of coronavirus cases has swept the country, spurred by the virus’s aggressive Delta version, which has disproportionately affected youngsters and unvaccinated young adults. Mississippi reported seven children in the hospital with the virus earlier this week, two of whom were on life support.

The FDA employee, who was not named in the story, also stated that for a biologics licensing application (BLA) for children under the age of 12, the agency is requesting up to six months of safety follow-up research. For vaccination clinical studies in adults, the FDA simply requires two months of follow-up data.

The additional months of follow-up data collecting are expected to make the full approval process go more smoothly.

Pfizer and Moderna are still conducting clinical trials to see how well their COVID-19 vaccinations function in children under the age of 12 years old.

In the United States, coronavirus vaccinations for persons aged 12 and above have only been licensed for emergency use; no vaccine has been fully approved, which is a source of concern for some people and has contributed to vaccine reluctance.

According to CNN, Pfizer expects to release the results of the clinical trials involving youngsters aged 5 to 11 years in September. The company claims that it is possible to request emergency FDA approval within the month.

The company also stated that study data for children aged 2 to 5 years old could be released soon after, with a target date of October or November.

As the start of the new school year approaches, the debate over children’s immunizations has become more heated. Daniel Horowitz, a Delaware father of two, told USA Today that the re-opened facilities “don’t seem to be taking the kids into account too much.”

Some parents have requested the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide more thorough instructions on dealing with unvaccinated children, believing there is a lack of attention to the issue.

Some parents have enrolled their children in vaccine studies in order to receive vaccines sooner. Jennifer Barsi of Long Island, who has three young children. Brief News from Washington Newsday.