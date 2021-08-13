A COVID-related death in a Florida teen “just happened out of nowhere,” according to his brother.

COVID-19 claimed the life of a Florida student only days before the start of her senior year of high school, according to her family.

Jo’Keria Graham was a 17-year-old Columbia High School student. Her death, according to her brother, Jaylen Brown, “simply happened out of nowhere.”

“I mean, it began like any other ordinary day. She requested that my grandparents bring a dish to share. Brown told WCJB news station, “There weren’t really any signs.”

Students in Columbia County returned to school on Wednesday, but Graham had caught the illness before the school year began. Brown stated that his sister was still in quarantine and would miss the first day of school.

Graham was healthy, according to Brown, and took measures against the infection, including wearing a mask. He revealed that she had never been immunized.

Brown stated, “You couldn’t tell she was unwell at all.”

Trey Hosford, the principal of Columbia High School, said he has been in contact with the family.

Hosford told WJCB, “I’ve spoken to the mom many times over the week, just kind of letting her know we’re thinking about her and extending support.”

He promised that the school community will support the family, and then went on to say that he has been encouraging everyone who are eligible to be vaccinated and wear a mask to do so.

Graham will be honored during the class of 2022’s commencement ceremony.

Her death occurs as schools reopen and pediatric COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to rise.

Florida has reported more COVID-19 cases in the last week than the 30 states with the lowest case rates combined, according to White House Pandemic Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

Hospitals are also struggling to hire employees as the number of hospitalizations rises across the state. Lee Health, one of Florida’s major public health systems, used Twitter to update its followers on what’s going on inside the hospital.

“We were averaging no more than 1 to 2 kids with COVID in the hospital every day before the current outbreak in our community,” the tweet added.

“It’s getting exhausting,” Tami Anderson, a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) registered nurse, said in a video on Twitter. It’s taxing on many levels: emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Some of them. This is a condensed version of the information.