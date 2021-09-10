A Covid-preventive military parade is presided over by a slimmed-down North Korean tyrant.

North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un, who has recently slimmed down, presided over a parade of goose-stepping soldiers and military hardware in the capital Pyongyang on Thursday to commemorate the country’s 73rd anniversary, according to official media.

Fighter jets flew in formation above Kim Il Sung Square, named after Kim Jong-grandfather, un’s who founded the secretive state in 1948, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Kim, clad in a cream suit and waving from a balcony towards the assembled troops and spectators, observed the parade in Kim Il Sung Square, having visibly lost a lot of weight. According to reports, the 37-year-old ruler did not give a speech.

Thousands of goose-stepping troops and North Korea’s most advanced military weaponry are frequently displayed to commemorate key state anniversaries. This time, recorded television images showed large swaths of troops dressed in bright orange hazmat suits and wearing gas masks, reflecting the country’s rigorous anti-Covid procedures since the coronavirus pandemic in neighboring China in 2019. North Korea has asserted that there are no cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, amid a diplomatic impasse with the US, Kim and his powerful sister Kim Yo Jong have stated that North Korea will strengthen its nuclear deterrent and pre-emptive strike capabilities while demanding that Washington end its “hostile” policies – a reference to the US maintaining sanctions and refusing to recognize North Korea as a nuclear power.

Experts say Mr. Kim is facing his biggest test yet as he approaches a decade in power, with North Korea maintaining an indefinite border lockdown to keep the coronavirus out and little possibility of lifting international sanctions in sight.