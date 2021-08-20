A COVID patient is photographed lying on the ground in a Florida library, awaiting treatment.

A COVID-19 patient lies on the floor in Jacksonville, Florida, waiting for monoclonal therapy at the Jacksonville Main Library Conference Center, according to a photo that went popular on Reddit. COVID patients reportedly began forming lines to receive treatment at the center on Tuesday.

“My husband (vaccinated, but positive) has been waiting 2+ hours for monoclonal therapy and he says he has never seen anyone so sick,” the Reddit user who uploaded the photo cautioned others to be cautious regardless of their vaccination status. “I’m moaning, crying, and I can’t move.”

The post has a 97 percent upvote rate as of Friday, which is how Reddit allows users to improve a post’s prominence.

The volume of patients at this facility, which is supported by the city and run by the state, has more than doubled, according to Nikki Kimbleton, director of communications for the city of Jacksonville, who told NBC-affiliate First Coast News on Thursday that all available wheelchairs were in use by the time this picture was taken.

According to Kimbleton, the city of Jacksonville is apparently providing three times the number of wheelchairs and more space for people waiting in line for treatment.

“This treatment is aimed for folks who are early in their COVID-19 diagnosis or who suspect they have been exposed to COVID,” Kimbleton told First Coast News. “Individuals with severe symptoms should seek medical advice on the best course of action for their situation.”

According to First Coast News, a Florida Department of Health representative noted that this occurrence doesn’t happen very often at any of the state’s antibody treatment clinics, despite the photo raising questions about the state’s approach for treating COVID patients.

When someone, like the patient in the photo, achieves that level of illness, she added, they are moved to a better place and, in some cases, evacuated to a hospital if necessary. According to the spokesman, the decision to move someone to a hospital is based on the severity of their sickness, which is decided by healthcare workers on site.

The therapy should be given three to five days after the test, according to the Department of Health spokeswoman. This is a condensed version of the information.