A COVID-19 patient died after falling from the first floor of the hospital.

A COVID-infected person

A 19-year-old patient died after falling from the first floor of a hospital facility in Sarawak, Malaysia, over the weekend, according to local authorities.

According to Malaysian daily The Star, the patient, Lo Bun Song, 35, fell from the first-floor ward of Sibu Hospital on Saturday night, citing Sibu’s acting officer in charge of police district, superintendent Collin Babat.

According to Babat, Song, a seafood processing factory worker from Singkawang, Indonesia, died as a result of “severe head injuries” he got when he landed in a concrete drain.

Authorities did not provide any other information on Song’s death, but according to DayakDaily, police stated that “there are no criminal elements involved” and that the case was classified as sudden death.

According to the site, Song was brought to Sibu Hospital as a Category 3 patient on Wednesday after testing positive with COVID-19.

A 46-year-old Indian national perished after a fall at a medical building in neighboring Singapore over a year ago in a similar occurrence. On April 23, last year, Alagu Periyakaruppan was discovered unresponsive on the third-floor stairwell landing of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

The Indian national, who had been admitted five days before to the incident after being diagnosed with COVID-19, slipped out of a window panel near his bed on the hospital’s seventh level and landed on the third-floor stairwell landing.

Periyakaruppan died of injuries incurred in the four-story fall, including a punctured heart, bleeding into chest cavities, fractured ribs, and bleeding across the surface of the brain, according to an autopsy.

Periyakaruppan’s death was judged an intentional act of suicide by state coroner Kamala Ponnampalam, who found no evidence of foul play.

Periyakaruppan “did not display behavior that reflected suicidal intent,” according to the coroner, making the suicide risk assessment “very challenging.”

Periyakaruppan, on the other hand, was discovered to have recorded two suicide messages just hours before the fall.

Periyakaruppan stated in one of the recordings that he did not want to live. According to a transcript of the video, he also stated that he was ready to die and that no one had to stop him.

There was no failure in Periyakaruppan’s clinical care, according to a KTPH inquiry, and his death was neither anticipated nor preventable.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.