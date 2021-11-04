A COVID-19-dead man’s body was dissected in front of a paying audience.

Without his family’s consent, a 98-year-old man who died of COVID-19 was dissected in front of a live, paid audience.

On Oct. 17, the body of David Saunders was utilized in an autopsy demonstration at a cadaver lesson conducted in the ballroom of a Marriott hotel in Portland, Oregon, according to KING 5. The pay-per-view dissection was part of the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, which travels throughout the United States.

The 70 people in the class paid anywhere from $100 to $500 each ticket to see Dr. Colin Henderson, a retired anatomy professor, remove Saunders’ organs over the course of several hours.

Saunders’ family and the funeral director who handled his remains say they had no idea the deceased man’s body would be exploited in this way.

Mike Clark, a funeral director in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was cited as stating, “It makes me truly sorry that this gentleman was not given the dignity and respect that he deserved and what he thought and his family felt would be happening to his body.”

Clark was in charge of Saunders’ body preparation when it was delivered to Med Ed Labs, a private Las Vegas-based organization that collects body contributions for medical and scientific research.

The family of the COVID-19 victim expected the firm to use the body for medical research, but it ended up as the focus of an autopsy and dissection performed in front of a live, paying audience.

“I was completely shocked. “Our entire staff was shocked that this had happened to a person who and his family believed that his corpse was being used to advance medical students,” Clark said, adding that his funeral home has subsequently discontinued cooperating with Med Ed Labs.

Med Ed Labs had sold the body to Death Science, the organizer of the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, although the latter apparently never informed Saunders’ family that his remains would be used in a public autopsy.

The donor and his family, according to DeathScience.org founder Jeremy Ciliberto, provided their agreement, and the event’s goal “was to create an educational experience for folks who have an interest in knowing more about human anatomy.”

“I’m confident the man was aware that his body will be exploited for medical research,” Ciliberto added.

Meanwhile, Obteen Nassiri, the administrator of Med Ed Labs, stated that Ciliberto was “beyond” dishonest in his contacts with his organization, claiming that the organizer claimed he would utilize Saunders’ body for a medical lesson.

