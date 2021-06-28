A court heard that teen guys stabbed a 13-year-old kid after he was ‘lured’ by a girl.

A court heard that a 13-year-old boy was “lured” to a park by a female, where he was “ambushed” by two adolescent guys who stabbed him and left him to die.

Oliver Stephens, also known as Olly, was killed on Sunday, January 3 this year in Bugs Bottom field in Emmer Green, Reading, Berkshire, after a juvenile girl orchestrated the attack, jurors were told.

Both alleged assailants allegedly had “grievances” with Olly.

The two 14-year-old boys are on trial at Reading Crown Court for murder.

Both the 14-year-old girl and one of the guys have guilty to manslaughter.

For legal reasons, none of the three can be identified.

“(The girl) enticed Olly to the location of the attack, in a spot called Bugs Bottom, and she lured him to allow the two defendants to carry out the crime,” Alison Morgan QC said in opening the prosecution case.

“In the days preceding up to the attack, the defendants planned the attack.

“The defendants were driven by a desire to avenge Olly’s perceived wrongdoings.

“At least one of them was carrying a knife,” says the narrator.

“They launched a coordinated attack, during which one of them stabbed Olly twice in the chest and once in the back with the knife they were carrying.”

The defendants then fled the scene, according to Ms Morgan, before disposing of incriminating evidence such as cell phone data and clothing worn during the incident.

She said that the younger child, who was 13 at the time, stabbed Olly with a knife, but that the older boy had to be aware that he was carrying the weapon.

According to the prosecution, the girl was also present at the time of the attack.

“To put it bluntly, these defendants ambushed Olly,” she added.

“He was physically assaulted by (the two guys) as (the girl) stood by, assisting him with her presence.

“There were others who were present but did not participate. (This is a brief piece.)