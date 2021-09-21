A court has ordered Russia to pay the widow of a poisoned ex-KGB agent over $143,000 in fines.

According to the Associated Press, the European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to pay over $143,000 in damages to the widow of an ex-KGB operative who died after drinking poisoned tea.

Marina Litvinenko’s request for “punitive” damages for the death of her husband, Alexander Litvinenko, was denied by the court, although it did order Russia to pay her the euro equivalent of $117,000 in damages and $26,400 in fees, totaling $143,400.

Alexander Litvinenko worked for the KGB and its successor, the FSB, the Soviet Union’s main security organization. He defected from Russia in 2000 and moved to London, where he focused on exposing corruption and ties to organized crime in Russia’s intelligence service, according to the Associated Press.

Litvinenko took unwell after having tea with two Russian men at a London hotel on November 1, 2006, and died after three weeks in the hospital. According to reports, the tea he drank was laced with radioactive polonium-210.

According to the Associated Press, a European court ruling on Tuesday backed up the findings of a British investigation that found Russia was to blame for Litvinenko’s death.

In early 2016, a British investigation found that Russian agents Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun assassinated Litvinenko, with Russian President Vladimir Putin “probably” approving the operation. Both Lugovoi and Kovtun have denied having anything to do with the murder.

Marina Litvinenko took her husband’s case to a court in Strasbourg, France, where she vowed to find justice for him. Both the United Kingdom and Russia are members of the Council of Europe, which was established in 1949 to protect human rights across Europe following World War II. One of its key roles is to supervise the European Court of Human Rights’ activities in upholding the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The Court determined in particular that there was a strong prima facie evidence that Mr. Lugovoi and Mr. Kovtun were working as agents of the Russian State in poisoning Mr. Litvinenko,” it said in its decision.

The Russian government had also “failed to present any alternative satisfactory and convincing account of the events or to refute the findings of the United Kingdom inquiry,” according to the report.

