A courier for a Kirkby gangster was arrested in the woods hiding a criminal haul.

A courier who worked for a Kirkby “gangster” who was in charge of a statewide narcotics ring was sentenced to prison.

On behalf of Kirkby-based criminal Ian Shepherd, John Burkquest, 37, carried drugs and money across the country.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Burkquest, from Norris Green, was apprehended by police near Middlesbrough while attempting to hide a stash of heroin and cocaine in a stretch of woods.

However, authorities were able to recover it, seizing slightly under a kilo of heroin and 660 grams of cocaine.

Burkquest was with his uncle Robert Curran at the time, who later told police that he was out for a ‘nice run’ in his car because he went fishing.

Curran, 69, escaped prison by a hair’s breadth.

Prosecutor Andy Scott said the gang was “engaged in the commercial supply of both cocaine and heroin throughout the United Kingdom” at a hearing on August 17 at Manchester Crown Court.

Shepherd was described as a “gangster” by Judge Anthony Cross QC.

“He is a mobster, an organized criminal,” he claimed. He is the leader of a gang, and Burkquest is under his command, but he is still a major player.

“I am confident that you were Ian Shepherd’s valued helper.

“It is clear that you were aware of what was going on, that you were entrusted with large amounts of narcotics and cash, and that you were definitely driven by financial gain.

“This is a business operation of the highest caliber.”

Police discovered ‘extensive interaction and travel around the UK’ using automated number plate recognition (ANPR) evidence, phone cell-siting, and surveillance.

Burkquest admitted to being a courier and acting on the orders of Shepherd, a “lifelong friend.”

He alleged he was involved in six incidents, including ones in Moston, Salford’s Lowry Hotel, Wrexham, and Newcastle.

According to Burkquest, the total amount of drugs involved was around 10 kilos.

Burkquest, of Broad Lane in Liverpool, and Shepherd, of Galstone Close in Liverpool, both guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and heroin.

Shepherd will be sentenced next month after admitting to gun offenses.

Curran, who acknowledged conspiring to distribute cocaine and heroin, was in a "distinct" situation, according to Michael Brady QC.