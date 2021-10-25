A courageous adolescent recounts her trauma at the hands of a predator who manipulated and abused her.

A young woman has bravely come out about her trauma at the hands of a predator who groomed her before sexually assaulting her.

Stephen Griffiths targeted Emily Hodgson during family gatherings, dosing her with cocaine before forcing himself upon her.

Emily, who made an impassioned courtroom statement before her assailant was sentenced earlier this month, is now committed to raise awareness about her ordeal in the hopes of saving others.

Emily, now 19, believes Griffiths began manipulating her when she was just 13 years old.

He was in his 30s at the time, yet he would routinely attend parties as a distant relative in a close-knit family.

Emily described her suffering to The Washington Newsday, saying: “He worked his way up, which is customary with grooming. It was meticulously calculated.” She described Griffiths’ beginnings as follows: “We were in the kitchen at a family gathering, and my mother stated, “She hates school.” He became quite protective.

“I’d known Stephen for a long time, but he’d never paid me any attention. ‘I’ll sort them out,’ he said. “If any men cause you grief, I’ll sort them out,” he said. “If any girls do, I know people who will straighten them out.” He handed me his phone number and told me, “If you ever need me, just text me and I’ll be there.”” Emily stated that a few months later, he started sending her improper WhatsApp messages in the early hours of the morning, characterizing her as “beautiful” and “hot.”

She stated, ” “That kind of attention has never been paid to me before. Because my self-esteem was low, it made me feel better about myself. And he was well aware of that.” When Griffiths sent Emily an explicit image of himself via SnapChat, the situation became more heated.

She stated, ” “Then, almost instantaneously, I received a message on WhatsApp stating, “I’m sorry, I shouldn’t have done it, it was highly inappropriate.”

“He laughed it off, but then he asked how I felt about the picture. I was really young at the time, and I didn’t know anything about sex.

“I just went along with it since I was in such a bad mood.”

