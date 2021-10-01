A couple was sent to the hospital after a ‘aggressive’ bear attacked them during a picnic in North Carolina.

A couple had to go to the hospital after being attacked and injured by a bear while on a picnic in North Carolina.

The attack happened on Wednesday at the parking lot of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the country’s longest linear park at 469 miles through the Appalachian Mountains.

According to the National Park Service, the couple was having a picnic on a grassy slope near the Folk Art Center when their uncontrolled dog spotted a black bear and raced towards it while barking.

The bear acted defensively toward the dog and the couple, likely aggravated by the dog, according to the statement.

“The bear attacked the couple numerous times over the next few minutes, while the couple escaped with their dog to the safety of their vehicle.”

The pair drove themselves to a neighboring hospital after returning to their car and receiving treatment for their injuries. Later that day, they were released.

Following that, officials performed a scene investigation and forensic evidence was collected for DNA analysis.

Park rangers and wildlife biologists are now on the lookout for the bear that caused the incident. If the animal is discovered, it will be euthanized in accordance with park and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) guidelines.

Officials in the area temporarily blocked several trails as a precaution after the incident, and advised against eating outside.

“Due to the audacious and aggressive character of this attack, all trails in the region have been temporarily closed, and outside food is currently prohibited,” according to the statement.

The Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs across 29 counties in Virginia and North Carolina, is one of the busiest in the fall, as visitors travel to witness the stunning autumn colors. In 2020, the Parkway was the most visited location in the United States National Park System, with over 14.1 million visits.

Bears are in the midst of a critical feeding period.

Officials also stated that the fall is a vital eating season for bears before winter, when the creatures hibernate.

Visitors should take the usual precautions when visiting bear country, such as properly storing food, keeping pets on a leash, and remaining vigilant. This is a condensed version of the information.