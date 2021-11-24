A couple was allegedly misled into booking a ‘filthy and uninhabitable’ vacation property.

After finding the accommodation “filthy and uninhabitable,” a couple who had booked a holiday home in North Wales had to leave.

Lee Murphy, 51, of Knowsley Village, claimed he and his wife reserved the property on August 14 for a five-day family vacation.

They made a deposit after locating a suitable chalet in Glan Gwna Holiday Park in Caernarfon on the holiday website Vrbo.com.

A HGV driver who was “hit by his own car” suffered life-altering injuries.

Lee said he noticed a review on Vrbo for the same property voicing concerns about the chalet’s condition and cleanliness before paying the rest of the money.

The Glan Gwna Holiday Park’s owner told The Washington Newsday that the park’s chalets are rented out to private owners who are responsible for their care.

They went on to say that the properties on the property are “a rental between an individual and a private owner,” and that they have nothing to do with the park.

Lee claimed he contacted the chalet’s owner via Vrbo.com, who told him that the cleaning issue had been resolved and the facility had been thoroughly cleaned.

Reassured, the couple paid the remaining balance, bringing the total cost of the five-day stay to £680.

However, when teacher Lee and his wife and two children arrived at the property, he said they were in for a rude awakening.

“When we got at the property, it was dirty,” Lee told The Washington Newsday. When we initially came in, we observed that the decking and fencing were both shattered.

“A 10 foot drop resulted from the shattered barrier. A little youngster could easily go through that.

“There was absolutely shattered outdoor furniture that couldn’t be sat on.”

“When we arrived at the property, we discovered food on the floor.” The cupboards were stained, and the walls were covered in mold.

“The living room sofa and armchair were filthy and stained to the point of being unusable.

“The prior reviewer who had been at the house had mentioned that the sofa was filthy.

“When we first contacted the owner with our concerns following the negative review, she.