A couple transforms a run-down rental into a stunning “luxury hotel” residence.

A couple has turned a previous rental property with beige walls and light floors into a stunning ‘luxury hotel’.

After believing the property ladder was out of reach for them, Alicia Murphy, 28, and her husband, Guy, moved into their West Derby home in September 2018 with their rescue dog, Otis.

The couple didn’t realize they would be eligible for a 5% deposit option until they met with a mortgage expert.

“I loved that it had charm in the form of period features, I loved the location, and it was pretty much a clean slate decor wise, which meant we could put our own twist on it,” Alicia, who is originally from Liverpool, said.

“I believe it was a rental house before the owner chose to sell it, so there were a lot of beige walls and light floors.”

The couple spent just under £130,000 for the house and put down a £7,000 deposit, claiming that their monthly cost of living, including their mortgage and bills, was roughly £800.

When they first moved home, Alicia began experimenting with different colors and decoration possibilities in order to give everything its own ‘unique flair.’

However, the 28-year-old acknowledged that she didn’t have a clear vision for the property at first.

“We’d simply planned to paint the walls green and have a green sofa at first, and it wasn’t until we moved in and I started experimenting with décor, color schemes, and interior designs that I realized I really enjoyed everything’maximalist’ and quirky,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Social media has been incredibly helpful in terms of generating inspiration and ideas.

"Social media has been incredibly helpful in terms of generating inspiration and ideas.

"One of the primary channels I use is Instagram, where you can not only view other people's beautiful houses and styling, but also follow along with tutorials and DIYs and try them out for yourself." I'm also a big Pinterest user." Alicia started her own blog and Instagram account six months after moving into her Liverpool home to keep people up to date on her progress and to share ideas with others.

