A couple tied a man to a construction site in the city center and left him bleeding.

A man was led to a construction site in Liverpool city centre, where he was robbed and tied to a stairway.

On October 15, last year, Shaun Murray and Amy Smith approached the man as he was watching filming outside Lime Street Station.

They were offering “sexual services,” which the victim accepted, before being brought to an alleyway and beaten over the head by Murray, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Gerald Baxter said the man was “watching film crews” on Empire Street at 6.20 p.m. when he was approached by Murray, 35, and Smith, 27.

“They were offering sexual services from the second defendant, and [the victim]agreed to pay for those services,” Mr Baxter explained.

“They then brought him down a side street to a construction site, where he was expecting to be served, but Shaun Murray punched him in the head and put him to the ground.

“His head was wounded, but he claims there was no weapon.”

Smith and Murray went through his pockets and snatched a £20 note while he lay bleeding on the floor.

They led Mr Baxter to a stairwell, where he heard Murray say, “Get the ties.”

He was tied to the stairwell and left, but he was able to get free by using a cigarette lighter to burn through the cable ties.

Mr Baxter claimed that he returned to Lime Street and was rescued and taken to the hospital.

According to the court, he received a wound to the back of his head.

Murray was arrested on November 15th, according to Mr Baxter, and he generally refused to comment.

He claimed Smith “must have been with another boyfriend” at the time of the heist, but investigations revealed the other man was in prison at the time of the robbery.

Murray was later identified in an identity parade, according to Mr Baxter, and Smith was afterwards interviewed and given a prepared statement.

On the day of their trial, Murray, of Vauxhall Road in Liverpool city centre, and Smith, now of Graham Road in Sheffield, both pled guilty to robbery, false imprisonment, and wounding with.